North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has gifted Beatrice Blessing Obidieh, a midwife at the Battor Catholic hospital a car.

It is a 2015 Toyota Prius fully loaded hybrid model.

The gesture, according to Mr Ablakwa, is in recognition of the 53-year-old woman’s dedicated service in the constituency.

Beatrice Blessing Obidieh

As one of the longest-serving health workers, Madam Obidieh started work at the facility in 2003.

The car was presented to her at an event to mark the 2021 World Contraception Day at Battor on Friday.

Presenting the car, the MP expressed optimism that Auntie Beatrice, as she is affectionately called, would be an inspiration to other young health workers in the District.