A Sekondi-based Bolt driver, who was allegedly set on fire by a rider on Wednesday at Sekondi-Baka-Ano, has died.

The Western Regional Finance Committee Chairman of the Ghana Online Drivers Association, Edmund Kweku Appiah, confirmed to Citi News.

According to him, the victim, who was at the Effa Nkwanta Hospital, died after being transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Mr Appiah explained the news has brought sadness and fear among bolt drivers who were very enthusiastic about driving revellers to their respective destinations during the yuletide.

He said many of the online drivers are scared for their lives since unlike the deceased they have no military training.

“Friday, our brother who is a navy officer died and I was shocked the whole day. Everybody is left in shock and we are praying that God should protect us.

“We are in the Christmas holidays and we are not sure bolt drivers can drive people home. It is so painful. From the intel that we have, two guys have been arrested. We pray that it is true,” he said.

The deceased driver sustained burns from his face and several parts of his body after the rider allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire at Bakano in Sekondi.

It is believed that the rider was a carjacker and wanted to snatch the car from the driver.