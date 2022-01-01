A Sekondi District Court has remanded the three Senior High School (SHS) students arrested in connection with the burning to death of a Bolt rider at Baka-Ano in the Western Region into police custody.

The trio – Patrick Baidoo, aged 19, another, a minor and Adolf Eshun, 18 – were slapped with several criminal charges and made their first appearance in court on Thursday.

The first accused person, Adolf Eshun, is facing only one count of abetment of crime, namely robbery.

However, the other two, Patrick Baidoo and Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Oninku, are being pressed with four charges.

They include conspiracy to commit crime – attempted robbery, causing unlawful damage and murder, and attempt to commit crime – robbery.

The two other counts are causing unlawful damage and murder, all contrary to the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Prosector, Inspector Jennifer Acheampong reading the case facts before the court said suspect Adolf Eshun on December 22, ordered Bolt for suspects Patrick Baidoo and Joseph Lord Ni Adjei Oninku because they were stranded.

It later emerged that the two burnt the deceased, AB1 Okyere Boateng, who is also a Naval Officer, after he resisted an attempt to take his vehicle away.

They later poured petrol on the rider and set him ablaze.

The deceased sustained burns from his face and several parts of his body. He later died at the 37 Military Hospital.

The suspects, after their arrest, confessed to committing the crime.

After listening to both sides, Catherine Obiri Addo, who was presiding over the case, remanded the suspects.

The case was also adjourned to Friday, January 14, 2022.