The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has disclosed that the service through intelligence-led operations has dismantled the most dangerous criminal networks in the country.

He added that through the deployment of special anti-robberies squads in the various regions, armed robberies have been nipped in the bud.

ACP Kwesi Ofori credited these feats achieved to the hard work of the current Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

“Robberies in this country have been nipped in the bud, talking about the Bono East the northern corridor that leads to the five northern regions, and Afram Plains area where robbers attack market women and so forth.

“We have been able to send special anti-robbery squads to assist the various regions and this formula has really worked, it has created desirable security in the aforementioned areas and we have been able to dismantle most of the dangerous criminal networks through public cooperation, intelligence-led operations among others.

“It is our hope that come 2022 the Police may move to another level,” he said in an interview with Accra-based TV3.

According to ACP Kwesi Ofori, the current IGP has changed the negative impression about the service.

“True leadership from the Police, the new Inspector General of Police has done a lot to change the negative public perception and he is still working on it assiduously to make sure that we succeed,” he said.