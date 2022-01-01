Rapper Medikal has disclosed how much invested he is when it comes to real estate business with regards to his recent tweets on social media.

According to him, critics who are trolling him on social media, aren’t aware of his major achievements in life though he is not up to his 30s yet.

He wrote: “You go fi criticise me, laugh at my style, say I shaa but I’m on my 7th house in Aburi ! And I’m only 27 ! I hope say we go chop 50 then you de fi pay your Wifi bills tweet @ me.”

Talking further, the 27-year-old rapper asked people against his music career to rather invest in their lives.

Una de play the shows de go, make Una de save money, make Una de invest, make

Una de build! It might not be like this in the next 10 to 15 years !

The friends, team & girls you have around you dey with you for benefits and cuz of who you’ve become! Only few got genuine love!