Member of Parliament (MP) for Berekum East constituency, Nelson Kyeremeh, has been involved in an accident with four persons injured.

According to reports, Mr Kyeremeh was returning from Sunyani to Berekum in his Range Rover when it occurred at Nsuatre in the Sunyani West Municipality on December, 25.

Speaking with Adom News’ correspondent, some eyewitnesses explained that a ‘pragya’ crossed Mr Kyeremeh’s car and in an attempt to save both the pragya and the passengers, he drove into a stationed private car and hit four other persons.

Four people, who sustained injuries, were rushed to the Nsuatre health center. However, two were later transferred to the Sunyani Regional Hospital.

Mr Kyeremeh and another in his vehicle were rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital due to unstable conditions.

Some residents complained about the excessive speeding of vehicles at the centre of the town which has led to countless accidents.

They have appealed to the government to construct speed rumps to help reduce over speeding at Nsuatre.