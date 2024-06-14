NSMQ24: Sunyani, Notre Dame, Techiman SHS battle St. James Sem. in B/A grand finale

A repeat or revenge as Sunyani SHS clashes with defending Bono-Ahafo Zonal champions, St. James Seminary in the grand-finale of the 2024 Goil Regional Championship of the NSMQ later today, Friday, June 14.

The Saints had in their last regional championship truncated the chances of Sunyani SHS to lift the trophy after they beat them by a landslide margin.

But will the ladies up the mountain of Carmel allow the duo go at each other alone or as they choose to describe it “pepper them”?

The three schools clashed in the 2023 finals where St. James Seminary and SHS triumphed over them with a 14-point margin.

After the painful defeat in 2023, Sunyani SHS is back and poised for action to repay the heart wrenching memories left them.

“We were in form 2 then so we didn’t have enough content. But now, we have more knowledge and we will match them boot for boot,” one of the Sunyani contestants said.

The Saints are unfazed by the challenge despite a shaky start in the championship.

The school, who had won their earlier contest with over 40 points, were not overjoyed by their victory as they anticipated a masterful win against their opponents.

“I was a bit disappointed. I was hoping my boys would do better. Maybe the questions were a bit tough,” quiz coordinator for the school said.

But the ladies from Mount Carmel are not ready to let go the trophy.

The school showcased resilience after losing their regional qualification contest but came back to secure a seat as the losing school with the highest score.

They have gallantly sailed through to the national and booked a seat at the grand-finale of the zonal championship.

They are ready to clinch a historic win as the first female school in the zone to win the championship.

“We are ready to pepper them. They should come along with bottles of water because they will drink,” they said.

Meanwhile, the students from Kintampo SHS are eyeing to lift the trophy to the city of waterfalls.

