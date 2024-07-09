The Ashanti Region is in a charged and heated atmosphere as three of its Senior High Schools clash in the grand finale of the Goil Plc regional championship of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Opoku Ware School, their city rivals Prempeh College, and Kumasi High School will compete in what is expected to be an all-boys school academic showdown for supremacy.

Opoku Ware School secured the first seat in the grand finale after narrowly escaping defeat to Kumasi High School in the first semi-final contest for the region. Our Lady of Grace SHS and St. Louis SHS, who were in the same competition with the two schools, could not outcompete them.

With their wonder boy, Stephen Apemah Baah, the Owareans are highly anticipating winning their second regional trophy. The school won its first regional trophy in 2022.

Their arch-rivals, Prempeh College, are also eyeing their second regional trophy after clinching it in the maiden edition of the annual competition. The green boys won the second contest of the semi-final stage against defending champions Kumasi Anglican SHS, Osei Tutu Boys SHS, and St. Hubert Seminary.

Osei Tutu Boys had hoped to match the Prempeh Boys but only toppled in the third round, ending their quest to win the contest or even place second as a top runner-up.

Kumasi High School is joining the two winners by virtue of being a top runner-up in the two semi-final contests.

The “Mmrante3” have not won the trophy since the introduction of the regional championship. Entering the contest hungry for a trophy, the school is optimistic about a positive outcome to coincide with their 60th-anniversary celebrations.

The three schools boast as the best all-male schools in the region, and winning the 2024 Ashanti regional championship would be a feather in their cap.