The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Nkwanta South constituency in the Oti Region, Hajia Sherifa Sekyere Tijani, has promised to give a scholarship to the best female Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidate in the area.

In a bid to promote girl child education and empower young girls in the community, the scholarship package for the top-performing female student in the BECE exams each year will encourage more young girls to study hard.

Speaking to motivate candidates on her tour of examination centers, the Nkwanta South NPP parliamentary candidate emphasized that, investing in the education of young girls is crucial for the development of the community and the nation as a whole.

She highlighted the importance of education, especially for young girls, and, as a woman leader, expressed her commitment to supporting and empowering them through education.

According to her, providing financial support to the best female BECE candidate will inspire other young girls to strive for academic excellence and pursue their education with confidence.

These scholarships will provide financial support for further education and help them achieve their full potential.

She noted that, the scholarship package will not only benefit the individual student but also serve as motivation for other girls in the community to work hard and excel in their studies.

The NPP parliamentary candidate also expressed concern about the high level of teenage pregnancies in the constituency.

She believes that education is the key to empowering young girls and preventing them from falling into the trap of early motherhood.

Some of the female BECE candidates expressed confidence that they would pass their exams and enjoy the free packages.

