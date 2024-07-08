Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region have been instructed not to wear shoes or belts during their exams.

The directive issued by officers from the Ghana Education Service (GES) is to curb examination malpractice.

The students were however permitted to wear sandals.

At one of the designated examination centers, St. Kizito Senior High School, GES officials stressed the importance of strictly adhering to this policy.

They explained that, banning shoes and belts is a preventive measure to uphold the integrity of the examination process by reducing opportunities for cheating.

This directive has met with mixed reactions from the students. Some candidates expressed discomfort and dissatisfaction, noting that they are unaccustomed to wearing sandals and going without belts.

They believe these changes have impacted their comfort and focus during the exams.

Despite these concerns, GES officials remain resolute in enforcing the directive, emphasizing its crucial role in ensuring a fair and credible examination environment.

