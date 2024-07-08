The Member of Parliament for Atiwa East constituency,Abena Osei Asare has distributed mathematical sets and Pens to all 1,614 BECE candidates in her constituency.

The gesture which was received by the District Education Directorate was given to both private and public school students preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

The items is to encourage and motivate the students to write their exams successfully.

At a brief ceremony to present the items, the Atiwa East District Chief Executive, Kwabena Panin Nkansah who presented the items on behalf of the MP said the gesture was to equip the candidates for the examination.

He urged them to take their studies seriously since according to him the MP was committed to education and the welfare of the students.

” My sister Abena who doubles as the minister of state at the Finance ministry is someone we all know is very committed to education because she believes education is the key to unlocking several opportunities” he explained.

The MP, Abena Osei Asare in a telephone interview explained that ” it was not the first time I am extending such support to my students. I have been doing this ever since I became the Member of Parliament and I will continue to do that so long as I remain their servant “.

She advised them to desist from exam malpractices and other vices that has the potential of negatively affecting their future.

Meanwhile, some of the candidates have expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the MP for her support, pledging to make good use of it.

This year’s BECE is expected to begin on July, 8 through to July 12 this year.

