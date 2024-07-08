The Awurensua branch of the Apostolic Church-Ghana has honoured the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East in the Eastern region, Abena Osei Asare for her hard work and contribution towards the development of the constituency.

This was in recognition of her commitment and selfless contributions in various ways towards the development of the church and the community, even though she is not a member of the church.

The MP, who is largely associated with the work of God, was presented with a citation for her resolve in improving the living conditions of her people through socio-economic interventions.

Receiving the citation, the MP who doubles as the minister of state at the Finance ministry said she was now encouraged more than ever to continue working hard for the development of the constituency.

She admonished the church to lead in protecting the peace in the country.

The MP after receiving the honour paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Awurensua and his elders to inform them of the NPP’s electoral area campaign launch and sought permission to allow the party’s campaign team preach the good work of the NPP and what its flagbeareer, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia intends to do to develop the area when he is voted into power.

