Former President John Dramani Mahama has strongly condemned the harassment of journalists and has vowed to protect press freedom if he is elected in the upcoming elections.

Expressing deep concern over the recent surge in incidents of harassment against journalists, Mr. Mahama highlighted that a free press is fundamental to a democratic society, and attacks on journalists are tantamount to attacks on democracy itself.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Sunday, Mr. Mahama emphasized his commitment to ending the harassment of journalists by collaborating with relevant stakeholders.

“I am not going to condone or conjure to harass journalists when they do the work that they have been mandated to do,” he declared.

“We are going to sit together and work on the laws” that need amendments to help the work of journalists,” he added.

