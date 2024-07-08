Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo has signed a new five-year contract with Premier League club AFC Bournemouth.

A key member of our squad is here to stay ✍️ Five more years, @antoinesemenyo1 👏 pic.twitter.com/lcSIucGRkd — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 8, 2024

Semenyo joined the Cherries in the January 2023 transfer window from Championship side Bristol City.

During his initial half-season, he made 11 Premier League appearances and scored one goal.

However, the 24-year-old excelled in his first full season under manager Andoni Iraola, featuring in 36 matches across all competitions.

Semenyo scored eight league goals and provided two assists.

Following his impressive 2023/24 season, Semenyo has now committed to a long-term deal with Bournemouth.

The club has expressed confidence in the Ghana forward’s abilities ahead of the upcoming season.

Semenyo was also part of the Black Stars squad during the last international window, contributing to their back-to-back victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

As AFC Bournemouth prepares for the upcoming season, Antoine Semenyo has joined the team’s preseason training.