Renowned lawyer, Maurice Ampaw opened up about his strained relationship with his late father, Gibson Dokyi Ampaw, a prominent legal practitioner and former Minister of Health in the erstwhile Busia regime.

Lawyer Ampaw shared how his father’s absence affected him profoundly, despite the similarities in their personalities and careers.

Lawyer Ampaw revealed that, he had a distant relationship with his father due to his parents’ separation when he was just two years old.

Raised by his single mother after they moved from Laterbiorkorshie to Sukura in Accra, he only saw his father three times in his entire life.

Though his father took care of him financially, he revealed in an interview on Delay Show that, he never had fatherly love as his influential father was mostly absent.

“My father took care of us financially, but I never had fatherly love,” Lawyer Ampaw lamented. “He used to call me a bad boy, a rascal, and threatened to have me arrested by the police. Funny enough, I was the only one among his kids who followed in his footsteps to become a lawyer. The son he rejected was the one who took after him.”

He recounted how, in his father’s will, he was referred to as “the bad boy,” though he was bequeathed an eight-bedroom storey building.

Lawyer Ampaw further described his father as a radical yet exceptional lawyer who was highly regarded in Akyem Abuakwa and Koforidua because he never lost a case in his 11 years of legal practice.

He also served as a Minister of Health and a Member of Parliament, among other top positions until his death in 2015.

His father, Gibson Dokyi Ampaw, married three women and had 14 children.

