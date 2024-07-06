Leticia Martekie Sankah, the chef who supported Ebenezer Smith in his cook-a-thon attempt has begged Ghanaians for the forgiveness over the fake Guinness World Records(GWR) certificate.

In a post on Facebook, Miss Sankah said she was unaware there were fraudulent intentions.

According to her, she was only helping her friend and someone she trusted by showing her culinary skills to Ghanaians and the world.

Leticia has therefore rendered an apology to Ghanaians for the turnout of events.

“I offer my sincerest apologies for my involvement in Chef Smith’s cooking marathon. I was unaware of the fraudulent intentions and believed I was supporting a friend in a legitimate endeavor.

“My intention was to showcase my culinary skills and support someone I trusted. However, I now understand that my actions contributed to the situation. I take full responsibility for my part and assure you that I have learned from this experience,” her Facebook post read.

Meanwhile, Chef Smith has also apologised for deceiving Ghanaians and showing a fake GWR certificate at a press conference at the Labadi Beach Hotel.