Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle, has affirmed her dedication to her current role despite growing interest from Zambia to coach their female national team.

Zambian fans advocated for Hauptle’s appointment after Ghana’s national women’s team staged a remarkable comeback to draw 3-3 against Zambia in their crucial 2024 Olympic qualifier in Ndola last February.

Despite the spirited performance, Ghana’s earlier 1-0 loss in Accra meant they missed out on Olympic qualification.

Amidst calls for her to switch allegiances, Hauptle expressed her commitment to Ghana during a media briefing ahead of their upcoming friendly against Japan on July 13.

“I’m the Ghana national team coach. Of course, it’s an honour when other countries are asking for me, but I know where I belong to,” she said.

“I started a mission here; I have a fantastic squad. I have a very good human relation with my players so I’m committed here. The Mission Volta, the next step is to succeed on a WAFCON. I’m willing to fulfil my job here.

“And besides that, it’s not in my mind. But of course, that means that we are not doing things wrongly when there are such demands around,” she added.

The Black Queens are scheduled to depart for Japan on Sunday, gearing up for their friendly clash at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium.