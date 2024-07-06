A former member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kenneth Kuranchie has filed a writ at the Supreme Court against the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

The 2024 independent parliamentary candidate is seeking to have the creation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and its powers declared unlawful. This includes the OSP’s powers of arrest, detention, freezing, and seizure, which he has described as abusive.

Additionally, it seeks to place the OSP’s prosecutorial powers under the direct control of the Attorney General, similar to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Police, and National Investigation Bureau (NIB).