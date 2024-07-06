O Great Pojomma Arise and Shine was the call! And yes, they answered the clarion call and delivered. But, it didn’t come easy!

It was a battle of life and death. For Koforidua Sec. Tech, it was a battle to establish their name as “landlords of Koforidua” as they will say. But, for Pope John, it was a battle of pride. A fight to secure rights to the finals, to attempt to defend the title won last year.

Koforidua Secondary Technical School were 2nd runners-up in the 2021 grand finale which was won by St. Peters SHS.

Since then, they have been conspicuously missing in the finals for the past two years. So, for them, this year presents a perfect opportunity to reclaim a seat at the finals.

They began their run with full force, topping the chart in the first round. They led with 24 points, leaving KSTS and Ghana GHANASS in a 21-point tie.

POJOSS claimed the top spot at the end of the second round with an additional 8 points to make it 29. KSTS came second with an additional 2 points to end with 26 points. GHANASS couldn’t add any to their 21 from the first round.

But, in an interesting turn of events, Koforidua Sec. Tech made a huge comeback in the true or false session. They accumulated 16 points to raise their tally to 42. POJOSS garnered 10 to increase theirs to 39.

Ghana SHS also came back into the game at the end of this third round with 34 points.

It is now a make-or-break for all schools.

With 20 more points at stake from the riddles in the fourth and final round, the contestants of POJOSS and KSTS are aware that their fate hangs by a thread. Anxiety and fear grew on their faces. For those who still had faith in the Supreme Being, they bowed their heads to say their Lord’s Prayer or sort. Others cringed, shaking each other by the shoulder as if to say “If you sink, I am with you; if we make it too, let’s celebrate victory together!”

Pope John showed leadership when they took shots at the first two riddles and got them right. 6 cool points. GHANASS felt they must also make a statement so they took the third riddle on the last clue. They also got three points.

But at this point, it was still not a done deal for POJOSS because, if KSTS takes the last riddle, it will mean a tie, and will they have another life to fight for.

Just as the Quiz Master was about to end the fourth clue, KSTS rang. They answered and it was correct. It’s a tie on 45 points, and the Mmarima Mma (Sons of Men) are back in the game!

The yellow and black-wearing lads erupted in joy. But, at least, for the moment.

After a brief consultation among the NSMQ officials, a consensus was reached. The decision was to give the two schools one question that required a thirty-second calculation instead of another riddle.

Just before the Quiz Master could finish dictating the question, Pope John rang. The silence grew loud in the hall. Everybody was on tenterhooks.

“X is equal to pie on 4 radii, or, X is equal to 3 pie on 4 radii” one of the contestants read out.

“End of story,” said the Quiz Master, Fiifi Hope, dropping his pen.

There was another eruption! But, this time, from the yellow and blue-black corner! It is a done deal for POJOBA. Vela Damus! They “Set Sail” and they sailed through. They have survived! They are through to the grand finale!

Pope John hopes to defend the title and the bragging right when they come up against three-time champions, St. Peters SHS who won their second contest against Benkum SHS and Presby SHS, Suhum with 54 points.

Koforidua Secondary Technical School, however, have an opportunity to contest in the finals because they have become the second placed highest scoring school from the two contests.

The three schools will battle for the trophy, the bragging right, and of course, a GHS 4,000.00 prize money sponsored by GOIL PLC.