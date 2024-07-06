England have reached the semi-finals of a major tournament for the third time in four attempts under Gareth Southgate, beating Switzerland on penalties on a tense afternoon in Dusseldorf.

It was left to penalties to decide the match. Manuel Akanji saw his penalty saved by Jordan Pickford, which allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to score England’s fifth penalty in the shootout and settle the contest.

Breel Embolo gave Switzerland the lead with 15 minutes to go in normal time before a low, long-range drive from Bukayo Saka drew the game level five minutes later.

The match was a stalemate throughout, with few chances created by either side. In the extra-time period Xherdan Shaqiri almost scored directly from a corner, hitting the angle of post and bar.

England will now face the winner of Netherlands and Turkey, in a semi-final in Dortmund on Wednesday night.