A female suspect, Judith Trisy has been arrested in connection with the attack on the Ayawaso West Wuogon New Patriotic Party (NPP) office on Sunday.
Judith according to the Police is in custody assisting the investigation.
In a statement, the Police said efforts are ongoing to get the remaining suspects arrested.
The unknown group of individuals during the attack vandalised two vehicles and destroyed properties.
