Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members have allegedly attacked some students of the Kwapong Hall at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The incident is said to have occurred around 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2.

A statement issued by the hall executives identified the attackers as the Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP Vice Chairman, the Legon TESCON President and other members.

Giving an account of the attack, the statement indicated that, the group besieged the office of the Junior Common Room(JCR) of the Hall after the Electoral Commission declared the Chief of Staff, Aaron Akwasi Kumi as the newly elected President.

Mr Kumi was allegedly attacked and removed from the hall premises.

The Chairman of the Vetting Committee and the incumbent hall President were also allegedly attacked.

The JCR who has urged calm among students has vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

A video shared by Accra-based Citi FM on X captured moments of the attack.

WATCH: ALLEGED ATTACK ON KWAPONG HALL JCR OFFICE, LEGON.

A statement from the hall’s JCR alleges that the NPP Vice Chairperson for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, the TESCON President of Legon, and a group of TESCON members forcibly entered the office, assaulting executives and… pic.twitter.com/6JMj4bsTNM — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) July 3, 2024

Read the full statement below: