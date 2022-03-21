Over 200 supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Assin Nsuta in the Assin South constituency of the Central Region have crossed carpet to join the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The 230 defected members are all-residents of Assin Nsuta, a stronghold of the NPP.

They announced their decision at a welcome ceremony held by the NDC at Assin Nsuta community centre.

According to them, the decision to leave the party [NPP] was borne out of negligence from the Akufo-Addo-led government towards the development of Assin Nsuta township.

Speaking at the gathering, spokesperson for the defected members, Kwasi Asare, affectionately called Figo, noted that they feel deceived and dumped by the party in spite of the promises made to them prior to the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

He said, “we feel used and dumped by a party we all supported in 2016 and 2020. Prior to the election, they promised constructing our roads, especially the Nsuta town roads, telecommunication network and other developmental projects but none of such promises has been fulfilled. It is obvious the Nana Addo-led NPP government never told us the truth. We are by this serving notice that we are no longer members of the NPP.”

Meanwhile, some traders among them bemoaned the rising prices of fuel and low sales in the market as a result of weak economic management by government.

“Today, market is no longer good, people are not buying because the economy is hard and that makes things worse for us,” she added.

The Assin South NDC chairman, Dawood Aboagye Dadzie, who received the defected NPP members, urged them to work hard to change the non-performing government.