A Boeing-737 jetliner carrying 133 people crashed in the mountains in southern China’s Guangxi region on Monday afternoon, with fire visible on site, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Rescue teams are en route to the accident scene but the casualties are unknown, CCTV reported.

According to social media posts, the China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou went missing earlier in the day.

Data from flight trackers indicate that the flight descended at over -30,000 feet per minute before disappearing in a mountainous terrain, according to International Flight Network.