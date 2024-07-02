John Dumelo has stepped in to alleviate the water shortage currently affecting students at the University of Ghana, Legon, by hiring water tankers to provide free water.

Dumelo’s intervention comes as a relief to students who have been struggling with the lack of water, leading them to queue with buckets and basins for the much-needed supply.

Dumelo’s initiative aligns with his ongoing support for the University community, which has become a cornerstone of his political campaign.

Since announcing his political ambitions, Dumelo has consistently addressed student needs, including the provision of shuttles, street lights, and other amenities aimed at improving their daily lives.

His latest effort underscores his commitment to using practical solutions to address urgent issues faced by the students, further solidifying his appeal and visibility within the university community.