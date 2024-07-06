Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, the Founder and General Overseer of Believers Worship Center, known locally as Second Chance or Philadelphia Church, has inaugurated a monumental church auditorium at Pokuase Katapor Estate in Accra.

This new structure, boasting a capacity of 25,000, has become the largest church in Ghana, surpassing the Perez Dome, which holds about 14,000 people.

The grand opening saw thousands of church members filling the ultramodern auditorium.

Attendees began gathering as early as 4:30 AM, eager to witness the commissioning of what is now a record-setting worship venue in the country.

The congregants were beside themselves with joy as they danced and worshiped prior to their church service.

This latest achievement by Prophet Adom Kyei Duah marks a significant milestone for the Believers Worship Center and becomes a threshold for greatness.

