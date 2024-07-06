Actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ has shown the extent of injuries he sustained in the ghastly car accident at Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi.

Contrary to reports that Lil Win sustained minor injuries, a video he shared revealed the pain he was masking.

In the video, Lil Win is seen with significant lacerations on both legs and visible cuts on his forehead and eyebrow.

His legs appeared bloodshot, with the wound spreading to his thigh area.

The video was accompanied by Black Sherif’s song “Shut Up,” seemingly directed at critics who commented on the accident.

Lil Win was involved in a collision while traveling in his saloon Benz car with two others.

The accident occurred when his vehicle collided head-on with another car. Eyewitnesses reported that the crash resulted in injuries to all involved parties.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Tragically, the accident also claimed the life of a 3-year-old child.

The video has sparked reactions from fans and followers, who expressed concern for Lil Win’s recovery and extended their sympathies for the tragic loss of life.

Watch video below: