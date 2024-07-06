Nollywood actress and podcaster, Abiola Adebayo, has disclosed that Adenike Adewodun, the young woman who allegedly committed suicide after admitting to engaging in intimate acts with her dogs, faked her death to evade public backlash and legal consequences.

This revelation was made in a statement released by Adebayo on her Instagram page on Thursday, July 4, titled “Miss Adenike Adewodun’s Fake Death Antics.”

Adebayo, through her legal representatives, detailed the events leading up to Adewodun’s arrest. Adewodun appeared on Adebayo’s podcast, “TALK TO B,” where she shared her controversial experiences. The episode, recorded on June 4, 2024, and aired on June 7, sparked outrage and legal concerns.

Adebayo’s statement included the following points:

Petition and Arrest: Following the podcast episode, Adebayo filed a petition with the Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force, Ota, on June 17, 2024. The petition accused Adewodun and her accomplice, Folorunsho, of conspiring to obtain money from Adebayo under false pretenses. Both suspects were subsequently arrested on June 25, 2024. Fake Death Allegation: It was revealed that Adewodun faked her death to avoid the fallout from her confessions and the impending legal ramifications. The deception was part of an attempt to escape the intense scrutiny and criticism following her admission on the podcast. Public and Legal Response: Adebayo’s legal team requested a video recording of the confessional statements of Adewodun and Folorunsho and an official statement from the police regarding their investigation, arrest, and confessions. This request aims to vindicate Adebayo and document the case officially. Podcast Details: The controversial interview with Adewodun was recorded on June 4 and aired on June 7, 2024. Adewodun reached out to Adebayo via the WhatsApp number designated for the podcast, leading to her appearance on the show.

The actress’s statement underscores the complexity of the case, highlighting the deception employed by Adewodun to navigate the consequences of her actions. Adebayo has taken legal steps to address the situation and clarify her position amid the controversy.

As investigations continue, Adebayo’s revelation has intensified public interest in the case, shedding light on the lengths to which individuals may go to avoid accountability. The police are expected to provide further updates on the matter as they proceed with the legal process.