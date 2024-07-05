In a fierce contest that showcased some of the brightest young minds in the Ashanti region, Kumasi High School has for the second time won the LUV FM-PEPSODENT High School Debate.

This marks their return to the top, following their previous victory two years ago.

In a nail-biting faceoff with Our Lady of Grace Senior High School (OLAG), Kumasi High proved once again that they are among the most formidable competitors in interscholastic debates.

The riveting contest centered on the motion: “The rising cost of living cannot be blamed on the government”.

Debaters from both schools presented compelling arguments supported by extensive research. However, Kumasi High School had the eloquence and convincing delivery to sway the judges in their favor.

“We owe this victory to countless late nights spent brainstorming ideas, reviewing evidence, and refining our strategy. It took discipline, commitment, and resilience from everyone involved,” said Joshua Kwabena Afram, Supporting Speaker for Kumasi High School.

Baba Hudu Ibrahim, debate trainer of Kumasi High School, expressed immense pride in his institution’s accomplishment.

Reflecting on the journey leading up to their victory, Baba Hudu emphasized how participating in such tournaments provides valuable opportunities beyond merely acquiring communication skills.

“We are coming for our third trophy because these experiences shape our students into confident communicators and insightful analysts capable of engaging constructively in conversations pertinent to societal advancement,” he noted.

Meanwhile, St. Hubert Seminary SHS took the third-place position after an intense battle with Church of Christ SHS.

LUV FM General Manager, Jimmy Aglah, described the enthusiasm demonstrated by all competing schools as inspiring and promising for Ghana’s future.

As preparations commence for the 2025 edition, Kumasi High School will undoubtedly remain a force to reckon with, spurred on by their recent achievement.

Yet even as they celebrate, it remains certain that the stage is now set for another intriguing battle of wit in the coming year.

The high school debate had Pepsodent Cavity Fighter toothpaste as headline sponsor. Others include Jackson University College, Bigoo Cola, Fortune Spread for bread and Christian Service University.

Supporters for the debate are Cowbell Milk, Naky Publications, Ultimate Land Hub, Jamaa Soap, Flora Tissues, Super Lovek and Top Choco. Others are Best Brain Publications, New Generation Investment Services, DBS Industries, Otuasekan Rural Bank, Dunamis Plast Company, Seed Travel Consult, Tradewinds Chemist, The Rub Haven, Slim and Fit and Daksa Dental Clinic.