Some arguments in an ongoing custody battle between Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has struck him below the belt as he makes the tough decision to give up on their daughter, Imade.

Davido, who had filed the motion through his lawyers since April 17, requesting joint custody or unfettered access to Imade, wishes to pursue the case no further.

This was after Sophia reference his late son, Ifeanyi, to buttress her case that safety, especially for children, under the roof of Davido is highly questionable.

“The Applicant is married to another woman, and they live together. The proper upbringing of our daughter by another cannot be guaranteed. The fact that the Applicant lost his son in his house in rather unfortunate and questionable circumstances shows that our daughter cannot be placed in the custody of the Applicant,” the suit noted.

In response, Davido remarked that it is unfair for Sophia to keep reminding him of the death of his son, and even suggest he is to be blamed for the tragedy.

Your constantly bringing up the death of my child at any point u can to just remind us of this tragedy that haunts us everyday of our lives .. Imade will grow up to see I fought for her .. as for now u can have her .. P.S she won’t be a child forever .. enjoy ❤️ Imade Aurora… — Davido (@davido) July 5, 2024

He went on a ranting spree on his socials, questioning why it is a crime for him to request joint custody of a child who bears his name and blood.

“All I asked for was ‘joint custody’ but cus it’s davido yall wanna act like yall can’t read! SMH I’m off this … yall be blessed and I pray this never happens to you”.

Davido asked Sophia to keep their child if that brings her the satisfaction she needs.