Sophia Momodu, the embattled ex-partner of Nigerian music icon Davido, has filed a countersuit seeking full custody of their daughter, Imade.

This move comes in response to Davido’s initial 44-paragraph originating motion, which demanded unfettered access to his first child following a series of disputes regarding alleged restricted access.

Though Davido claimed to be responsible for their child even after the breakup, Sophia has constantly maintained that he is an absent father.

She remarked that since she disallowed him access to her body, he has taken revenge by punishing their daughter from fatherly responsibilities.

Her counter-affidavit read in parts;

“That throughout the course of our relationship the Applicant has never shown true commitment or love for our daughter as he always used the condition of my making myself available for his sexual pleasures as a pre-condition to visit our daughter or show some fatherly love to her.

That the Applicant apart from his cravings for a sex slave only comes around to spend time with our daughter when he wants to use our daughter for his media stunts or promotions.

That the Applicant has always been known to go away and stop communicating with our daughter, to stop making payment of school fees and/or payment of maintenance for our daughter whenever I refuse his sexual advances”.

In the countersuit, she attached a conversation they had in 2020, where Davido requested for phone sex, as proof of her claims.

However, contrary to claims he “begged” for the intimacy, the conversation seemed casual and highly consensual.

Among her argument demanding full custody is that Davido, given his busy nature, cannot care for Imade to the fullest.

Sophia reference how his son, who was staying with him and multiple members of the crew drowned and died, making her case questioning the safety of her child should she allow joint custody.