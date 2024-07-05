Trust in the Electoral Commission (EC), courts, and police has plummeted to unprecedented lows, according to the latest Afrobarometer survey.

The data, collected from 1999 to 2022, reveals a concerning decline in public confidence in these crucial institutions.

The EC, which once enjoyed a trust level of 75% in 2005, now commands the trust of only 33% of Ghanaians. This marks a sharp drop from its initial 63% trust rating in 1999.

The courts have similarly seen a significant erosion of public trust. In 2005, 62% of respondents expressed confidence in the judicial system.

However, this figure has steadily declined, hitting a new low of 36% in 2022.

The Police, often seen as the frontline of law enforcement, have also not been spared.

Trust in the Police peaked at 64% in 2005 but has since fallen to a mere 28% in 2022, reflecting growing public dissatisfaction.

This decline persists despite the efforts of IGP George Akufo Dampare, who has been working to improve the image of the Police.

These figures, sourced from Afrobarometer Data [Ghana], highlight a troubling trend of diminishing confidence in institutions critical to the democratic process and the rule of law.

Decline Over the Years

Electoral Commission (EC)

• 1999: 63% • 2005: 75% • 2022: 33%

The Courts

• 1999: 58% • 2005: 62% • 2022: 36%

The Police

• 1999: 49% • 2005: 64% • 2022: 28%

The data underscores the need for reforms and increased transparency to restore public faith.