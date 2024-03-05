Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, recently paid a visit to Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, the General Overseer of Believers Worship Center.

Her visit was to express gratitude for the spiritual guidance and support he has provided to her family.

During her visit, Mrs. Bawumia emphasized the importance of loving and serving God, stating that her presence at the Prophet’s church was not coincidental but divinely orchestrated.

Acknowledging Prophet Adom Kyei Duah’s remarkable grace and generosity, Mrs. Bawumia commended his compassion for the less fortunate in society, including those in prisons.

She urged others to emulate his exemplary life and dedication to helping others.

On behalf of her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Second Lady expressed gratitude for the Prophet’s prayers and support.

She conveyed Dr. Bawumia’s appreciation for the prayers offered him and expressed optimism that with the Prophet’s continued support, he would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections in December.