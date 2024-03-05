The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has stated that if the President believes that people should be jailed for their sexuality, then he should go ahead and sign the LGBT+ Bill into law.

He said if President Akufo-Addo doesn’t believe in it, he should make it known to Ghanaians.

Mr. Cudjoe asked him not to hide behind the court of law.

“If Akufo-Addo doesn’t believe in it, he should also go ahead and make it known to Ghanaians. Even the E-levy, he managed to sign, so he should go ahead and do what pleases him” he said.

He made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Addressing concerns during a diplomatic engagement, the President emphasized that Ghana remains steadfast in its long-standing reputation for respecting human rights and adhering to the rule of law.

He clarified that the Bill is being challenge at the Supreme Court hence until a decision is made, no action would be taken by his government on the Private Member’s Bill.

But Mr. Cudjoe said the President’s statement is evident that he has already made up his mind.

“How did the President know the matter has been sent to court, he has already made up his mind per what he has said. What he said implies that he doesn’t agree. Politicians are very smart and may even get people to go to court” he noted.

