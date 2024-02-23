Parliament has rescheduled the ratification the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values,” often called the anti-gay bill, to Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

This adjustment aligns with the updated Standing Orders of the House, which requires a minimum interval of one sitting day before the third reading of a Bill.

Meanwhile, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in Parliament, has withdrawn his proposed amendments to the Bill.

This decision follows the House’s rejection of two proposals that sought to replace imprisonment with community service for individuals found engaged in LGBT activities.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin also withdrew his latest amendment, which proposed mandatory counseling on human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values as a post-conviction sentence.

On Thursday, February 8, Parliament endorsed a measure imposing a three-to-five-year prison sentence for individuals intentionally promoting or sponsoring LGBTQ+ activities.

Those apprehended engaging in such acts could be sentenced to a minimum of 6 months and up to 3 years in jail.

