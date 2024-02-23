SuperSport viewers can see Chelsea and Liverpool renew their epic rivalry in the final of the Carabao Cup, set for Wembley Stadium in London on the afternoon of Sunday 25 February 2024.

Chelsea and Liverpool will contest this edition of the Carabao Cup, as the Blues look to win the competition for a sixth time (adding to previous triumphs in 1965, 1998, 2005, 2007 and 2015), while the Reds will chase a record-extending 10th title (adding to their nine triumphs in 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012 and 2022).

Chelsea have beaten AFC Wimbledon (2-1 at home), Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0 at home), Blackburn Rovers (2-0 at home), Newcastle United (on penalties after a 1-1 draw at home) and Middlesbrough (7-1 on aggregate in a two-legged semifinal) to reach the final.

Liverpool’s path to Wembley has seen them overcome Leicester City (3-1 at home), Bournemouth (2-1 away), West Ham United (5-1 at home) and Fulham (3-2 on aggregate in a two-legged semifinal).

The Blues need to win this trophy to ease the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino and add some gloss to what has been a desperately poor season by their standards, while the Reds are chasing bigger honours but would love to have another trophy with which to send off boss Jurgen Klopp, who will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

“I am desperate to win a title here [in England],” said Pochettino, who was unable to do so in his spells in charge of Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. “We won, in one year and a half in Paris [with PSG], three trophies. We want to win here, of course.”

Pochettino reached the 2015 Carabao Cup final during his first season in charge of Spurs but his side lost 2-0 to Chelsea, while they also lost the 2019 UEFA Champions League final to Liverpool.

“People need to believe and trust in us and we go to the final with the chance of winning the first trophy of the season.”

Klopp, meanwhile, is wary of Chelsea’s desire for revenge after his side beat the Blues in both the Carabao and FA Cup finals in 2022: “But we all know it’s Chelsea and they probably want to put history right after playing us twice two years ago. It’s just great.”

Carabao Cup Final broadcast details

All times CAT

Sunday 25 February

17:00: Chelsea v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2