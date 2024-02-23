The Cross River State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, Amber Ubung, who allegedly inflicted machete wounds on his lover for failing to visit him on Valentine’s Day.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Gyogon Grimah, told newsmen that the incident happened on February 22, 2024.

According to the CP, the suspect attacked his lover, Blessing Onawu, 25, with a machete for reneging on her promise to spend Valentine’s night with him after collecting N7,000 from him to make her hair.

“After waiting and the said lady did not show up, the suspect, Ubung, armed himself with a machete, went to the house of Onawu, attacked and gave her several machete cuts all over her body with the intent to kill her,” the CP stated.

“In an attempt by the victim’s mother to rescue her, he used the same machete to inflict injuries on her.

“A team of policemen were mobilised to the scene, and the suspect was arrested with the machete.

“The suspect was transferred to SCID for further investigation and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he added.

The commissioner also said that the victim and her mother are receiving treatment in different hospitals.

While appealing for support from members of the public in the area of information sharing to tackle crime, Grimah said that the police command would continue to do its best to maintain peace and order.

“I want to assure law-abiding citizens that the command, under my stewardship, will continue to make Cross River maintain its record as the most peaceful state in the country.