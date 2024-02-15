This year’s Valentine’s Day celebration will be etched in history as the moment two of Joy FM’s listeners experienced a breeze of love blown ashore the Labadi beach.

Two listeners of your Superstation Joy 99.7 FM, were given the platform to share a memorable time together.

As part of Proposal on Joy, Newman Nyamekye Aklamanu got the opportunity to pop the question to the love of his life, Janet Odei Danso, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

With family and friends seated, serenaded by the soothing tune of violinist Naana, Newman and Janet arrived in resplendence.

Janet, obviously dumbfounded by the gesture, could not help but shed tears. Newman had actually told her they were going to Akosombo for a Val’s Day treat and that they were at the Labadi Beach Hotel at that moment to wait for a friend before they would continue their journey.

According to Newman, they had dated for 6 years. He revealed that both of them were divorcees seeking to give love a second chance.

He told Joy FM, they are looking forward to getting married this year.

Adding an extra hue of love to the programme was a musical performance by Mawuko, who sung a number love songs while adeptly strumming his guitar.

Newman and Janet were not the only people that had a special treat on the night. Patrons won various prizes from the sponsors after taking part in a few tasks and games.

While Motorola dashed phones and other prizes to patrons who took part in the ‘spin the wheel’ contest, some couples also took home other items by proving how well they knew their partners.

Edem Knight-Tay, the Programmes Manager of Joy FM expressed her excitement at the elevation the event has given to the status of Newman and Janet’s relationship.

She noted such an awesome ‘proposal experience’ is one that a lot of lovers yearn for; and seeking Newman and Janet take this step is a motivation to church out more ingenious content for Joy FM listeners.

Also present at the event were Joy FM staff including Lexis Bill (the host); the lead producer Philip Nai, host of Showbiz A-Z Kwame Dadzie, Anita Teye, Mirabel Johnson, among others.

‘Proposal on Joy’ was powered by Motorola Ghana and supported by Labadi Beach Hotel, Proposal GH, Cave and Garden, and Akyedie Fie.

