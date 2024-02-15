The Ministry of Works and Housing in partnership with the State Housing Cooperation (SHC) has built a 16-unit detached and semi-detached housing bungalow for senior public officials.

The senior public officials include Court Justices, Ministers of State, and Chief Directors.

The apartment, on an acre and a half land at Ridge, Accra, is a redevelopment of a three-housing unit on the same acre of land, which will now house 16 different families.

Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the former Minister of Works and Housing, who inspected the progress of the project, said it was one of the areas the Ministry was redeveloping to ensure optimal use of land space.

Other areas are in airport residential area, Labone, Roman Ridge, Lartehbiokorshie and Cantonments.

He expressed contentment at the 95 percent completion of work and layouts of the bungalow.

“It is one of the residential accommodations we provide for public servants, and I am thrilled that they used plantation to demarcate the units. I wish we could all learn from it,” he said.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said the proximity of the bungalow to the offices of the senior public officials would enable them to get to work on time.

The bungalow, the Minister said, would be named after Hackman Owusu-Agyemang to honour him for his good works when he was a Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing.

Mr Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, the Managing Direction, SHC, said the Company had made provisions to enable everyone who occupied a unit in the bungalow to mount an air condition and satellite television if they wanted to, without having to drill more holes in the building.

That, he said, would help to keep the bungalow in a good shape for a long time.

