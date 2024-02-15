The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, says President Akufo-Addo’s decision to reshuffle his ministers ten months to the general election will still serve a useful purpose.

Critics have suggested that the President’s reshuffle had come a bit too late and will not make any impact in an election year.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on February 14, the NPP General Secretary said in political life, 10 months is a long period.

“I have always used Honorable Brian Acheampong as an example. When he was made Minister for Agriculture, he did not take long for people to see the innovations and interventions he has brought to the Ministry. What is important is what the person is bringing on board. The vision that the person has and the innovative idea that the person is bringing on board” he stated.

The NPP scribe urged Ghanaians to pay close attention to the new appointees and note the difference they would bring to President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

“In the next couple of weeks and months, all of us are in Ghana, we will be able to attest whether they are performing or not. December 7, we will decide whether when they were appointed within the 10 months they were able to perform or not. Let’s measure them based on the result. I don’t think it is late,” he said.

On December 22, Mr Kodua called on President Akufo-Addo to promptly reshuffle his government.

Speaking at the party’s annual Thanksgiving Service, he emphasised the urgency of the reshuffle in the party’s pursuit of “breaking the eight.”

When the host reminded him about this call, the General Secretary said the President acted two months after his request which is okay.

“The decision the President took in the midst of the turbulence, in the midst of the crisis we face, for me, I think it is the best.

“In a crisis, you don’t rush to make changes. You wait for the storm to settle down before you take certain decisions. It is just like driving a car and the car is heading towards a ditch. In the process, you want to change the driver, you will crash the car.

“You have to wait for the driver to navigate the process and get to a safe landing. If things have settled down and you want to bring changes, that is fine.”

He added that it was not too late and that 10 months was enough to make changes to prove competence.

President Akufo-Addo reshuffled nine appointees on Wednesday, February 14, with the major one being the reassignment of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

