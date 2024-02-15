A video of Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo having fan in Dubai has garnered mixed reactions on social media.

Miss Safo was spotted with her son, Kelvin at the Dubai Miracle Garden as they embarked on a vacation to unwind from their stress.

This comes a few weeks after she lost her candidacy in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary to her main contender, Mike Ocquaye Junior.

In a video shared on X formerly Twitter by SikaOfficial, the lawmaker joyfully announced her trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for rejuvenation.

A section of social media users have opined she is now at liberty to travel anywhere in the world for a vacation.

The former Gender Minister had 326 votes while Mr Ocquaye secured a landslide victory with 1,104 votes.

Underdog, Sheela Oppong Sakyi, a legal practitioner and strategist at the Office of the First Lady obtained 186.

Watch the video below: