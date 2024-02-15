The Member of Parliament for Bodi, Sampson Ahi, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of violating constitutional provisions mandating regional balance within the cabinet composition.

He expressed concern over the absence of representation for the Western North Region in Cabinet following the removal of Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

In a press conference held in Accra on Wednesday, February 14, Mr. Ahi voiced grievances, stating that this situation has ignited dissatisfaction among traditional leaders and residents of the Western North Region.

“The Constitution enjoins the president to consider regional balance when composing his cabinet, and so we are not happy. We thought that, having sacked Dr. Kwaku Afriyie from the Western North, he would have appointed another person from the Western North to replace him, but that did not happen. Also, when you go through the list of deputy ministers, we don’t have anyone from the Western North” he stressed.

