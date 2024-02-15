The new District Police Headquarters block serving the people of Bediem in the Obuasi Municipal area and its surrounding communities has been commissioned.

It is anticipated that the operation of this new facility will significantly contribute to reducing the crime rate in that part of the mining town.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Ashanti South Regional Police Commander, ACP George Ankomah, expressed gratitude to AngloGold Ashanti for providing the police with such a magnificent facility.

He urged residents living in the vicinity of the police headquarters to report all criminal cases to the officers for investigation and cautioned against taking the law into their own hands to punish suspected offenders.

He also appealed to AngloGold Ashanti to provide the police with accommodation and vehicles to facilitate their work.

Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager of Community Relations for Africa at AGA, said development cannot be discussed without considering the safety and security of the people.

Hence, he stated that, AGA and stakeholders planned to establish the new facility in Bediem.

Mr. Baidoo added that, with the new District Police Headquarters, all various offices are fully furnished, and the total cost amounted to GH¢2.13 million.

