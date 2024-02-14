The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has described President Akufo-Addo’s recent ministerial reshuffle, as a bold and radical exercise.

He commended the President for his decisive actions, even though some prominent figures within the government had been relieved of their positions.

While he had anticipated some changes, the extent of the overhaul, he noted, took him by surprise.

“I am shocked. Let me say that we in NPP welcome the President’s ministerial reshuffle. Because I for instance, wanted a reshuffle, but this particular one is a radical one looking at some big wigs who have been relieved of their post” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Despite his surprise, Mr. Kodua Frimpong reiterated the NPP’s support for the President’s decision, stressing the need for bold leadership in implementing such drastic measures.

Mr. Kodua Frimpong’s comments come in response to President Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle that saw 13 ministers relieved of their duties.

Among those affected were the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; and the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

But the NPP scribe expressed optimism about the inclusion of younger individuals in key positions, highlighting the potential for innovation and revitalization within the administration.

He urged incoming ministers to prioritize effective governance and deliver tangible results for the benefit of the nation.

Mr. Kodua Frimpong therefore affirmed the party’s commitment to supporting government in its efforts to enhance governance and improve the lives of Ghanaians.

