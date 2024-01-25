The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong is anticipating a reshuffle in government.

In his view, changes in government will save the ruling party from going into opposition ahead of the December 7 election

“I won’t be surprised if President Akufo-Addo conducts a government reshuffle. The conduct of some appointees is making the party unpopular. If any appointee is tired, then he should leave office.” he said in an interview on Asempa FMs Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Mr. Kodua Frimpong indicated that, he has confidence in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to do a good job.

“I have strong confidence in the president; he knows what he needs to do. Let’s leave it for him to do it. He knows what he has to do. Per concentration and how people are talking, he is a human and will do what he is supposed to do” the NPP chief scribe said.

Mr. Kodua Frimpong added that, a reshuffle could bolster confidence in the government and enhance the NPP’s chances in the elections.

