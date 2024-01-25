Meek recently disclosed that he charges $250,000 for a verse, but would be willing to lower his price to $150,000 in the right situation.

“Every time I do a verse I charge 250k and up if you got 150k on sight and I like the song we can swap it outtt!!!!” Meek shared on X.

According to a 2022 Complex roundup highlighting how much rappers charge for a feature, Meek’s price seems to fall in line with his peers. The Philly native certainly demands a lot more money than J. Cole, who revealed last year that he does not charge for a verse, dispelling rumors claiming he receives $2,000 per word.

“Yo, bro, it’s just a bar, bro,” Cole said on Lil Yachty and Mitch’s A Safe Place podcast. “Like, a lot of my bars be really on point but that’s just a flex. I’m not gonna charge a na $2,000 a word. I don’t even charge na for the verse, I’m doing this shit because I’m inspired to do it.”

He continued, “I’m not charging n***as because, you know, I want to be on the song. I wouldn’t do that.”

On Wednesday, Meek went on to explain that his involvement and worth goes beyond the song’s performance on the charts. In addition to a verse, an artist gets the opportunity to expand their audience, which includes his tens of millions of followers.

“Some of these artist need others platform to get their point across and I offer them data and fanbase opportunities along with mass marketing I have 50 millions followers with real engagement,” the rapper wrote.

What’s Meek doing with all that dough? Well, it seems like he’s looking to expand his real estate portfolio with 15 acres in south New Jersey—most importantly, no wetlands.

“Looking for 15 Acres in south nj no wetlands tho help me out,” Meek sent out to fans on Wednesday. Real estate bros it’s your time to shine.

