US rapper Meek Mill has hinted he will be returning to Ghana in December 2023 or early next year.

Taking to Twitter to respond to one of his fans on the digital platform, Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill said he will sign one of Ghana’s talented rappers on his next visit.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to lambast the government for giving him access to bypass strict security protocols at the presidential villa in the heart of Accra – an allegation government vehemently denied.

Meek Mill apologised and also thanked Ghanaians for the hospitality.

MORE