Popular US rapper Meek Mill has responded to the criticism after he came under fire for asking how people in Nigeria and South Africa listen to music.

“Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa? I remember having a big show there a few years back. How do you all listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform, or in Nigeria?” he asked on X on Saturday.

Many Africans on the platform took offense to the post, terming it ignorant and insulting. The rapper soon became a top trending topic on X as he continued to face criticism.

Critics say that Meek Mill’s question assumed that Africa is not technologically advanced enough to have music platforms.

Some users also made fun of the rapper, mockingly answering that Africans listen to music through elephant trunks and town criers.

In response to the backlash, Meek Mill said that he asked the question to understand how his music was being distributed in Africa.

“I was asking how they listen to music in Africa because I want to handle my business. None of my contracts say they have rights to distribute me in Africa… basically looking for the money trail? I don’t know what platforms [are] used in South Africa,” Meek Mill said on Sunday.