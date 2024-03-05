US rapper Meek Mill says he is considering becoming a Ghanaian citizen in a recent post on X.

In his latest post, the “All Eyes on You” hitmaker, who visited Ghana for the Year of Return initiative, says he would love to naturalize for the country for peace of mind.

He wrote: “I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!!! America made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders!”.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have equally taken to his comment section to register their sentiments.

Meanwhile, following conversations and a lawsuit alleging that he has been getting under the sheets with rapper P. Diddy, Meek Mill denied and said he is being targeted racially.

The legal documents alleged that “Diddy had sexual relations with a rapper from Philadelphia who dated Nicki Minaj,” which narrows down the list to him.

Since then, the rapper has been very active on social media after the news broke, and he claims this is a campaign against him for going independent.

MORE: