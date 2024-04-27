Rapper Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ legal team is exploring legal avenues to relieve him of some burden in his ongoing sexual assault case.

The rapper has filed a motion to dismiss certain counts in the case, citing the absence of applicable laws at the time of the alleged incident.

New court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, April 26, reveal that Diddy’s lawyers are seeking to dismiss some of the claims made by Joi Dickerson-Neal.

Joi filed a lawsuit against the hip-hop mogul in November 2023, alleging that he drugged and sexually assaulted her back in 1991.

However, Diddy’s legal team argues that some of the laws referenced in the lawsuit did not exist at the time of the alleged incident.

Joi filed six causes of action against Diddy, one of which was made under the New York Services for Victims of Human Trafficking Law.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s lawyers pointed out that this law was not enacted until 2007, approximately 16 years after the incident allegedly occurred.

Additionally, Diddy’s legal team is contesting her claims under the New York State Revenge Porn Law, which was codified in 2019, the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, passed in 2000, and the 2016 NYC Revenge Porn Law.

Diddy’s legal representatives are arguing that since these laws were not in effect at the time of the alleged assault in 1991, they cannot be applied retroactively to his case.

